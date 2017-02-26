Noor Bakhsh

Via email

It is one of the fundamental duties to provide equality to women in a society. There is no denying the fact that women play a significant role in many areas of development. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had stated that a nation can never become developed if women are lagging behind.

Moreover in 1979 when many nations at UN General Assembly accepted the convention on the eradication of all evil customs against women in society, Pakistan also promised to give gender justice and equality. But nothing has been practically done to stem the ranking of gender inequality. A majority of women remain excluded from developing necessary skills to be part of the workforce. Employment is also a very important fact to be considered in gender discrimination.

In Pakistan, 98 percent top managers in banks and other financial institutions and industrial units are males. This clearly shows that women are not treated equally as candidates for top management positions. Males are given priority over females in a country where females are more in number. The government must take positive steps for eliminating this inequality.