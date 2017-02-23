USING a novel approach, scientists predict that life expectancy will continue to increase in developed countries, potentially exceeding 90 years for women in South Korea in 2030. The United States – where life expectancy is already among the lowest of high-income nations – is projected to fall further behind.

The researchers suggest their predictions of increasing life expectancy reflect the success of public health and healthcare. However, they also urge nations to put in place policies to support the growing older population.

The study – led by Imperial College London in the United Kingdom and conducted in collaboration World Health Organization (WHO) – is published in The Lancet.

The team used 21 models based on weather forecasting techniques to analyze long-term patterns of mortality and longevity in 35 industrialized countries and combined the results depending on how well the models performed. The results suggest it is likely that life expectancy of babies born in 2030 in: South Korea will be 90.8 years, France 88.6 years, and Japan 88.4 years if they are female South Korea will be 84.1 years, Australia 84.0 years, and Switzerland 84.0 years if they are male Lead author Majid Ezzati, a professor in the School of Public Health at Imperial College, says: “Many people used to believe that 90 years is the upper limit for life expectancy, but this research suggests we will break the 90-year-barrier.”

“I don’t believe we’re anywhere near the upper limit of life expectancy – if there even is one,” he adds. Prof. Ezzati and colleagues advise that rising life expectancies will present nations will major challenges in providing health and social services and pensions. They will need to adapt their policies and increase investment to ensure they support healthy aging. Retirement age may also have to change, they note.

While the researchers predict that life expectancy is likely to rise across all 35 countries, the size of increase varies. For example, the United States is likely to see only small improvements: rising by 2.1 years (from 81.2 in 2010 to 83.3 in 2030) for women and 3.0 years (76.5 to 79.5) for men.

U.S. life expectancy is already lower than most other high-income nations, and these predictions suggest it is expected to fall further behind; in 2030 the U.S. will have similar life expectancies as middle-income countries like Croatia and Mexico. Ranking the 35 countries by predicted increase in life expectancy from 2010-2030 for women and men places the U.S. in the bottom four in each case.

