Kajal Chatterjee

India

Extinction of hundreds of languages indicates the disappearance of diversity from the face of the earth. With the loss of languages, we lose entire societies, their culture and a storehouse of indigenous wisdom. The social scientists and concerned authorities should rise to the occasion to rescue dying languages and cultures to keep heterogeneity and spirit of “equality of all languages” alive, else it will not reflect democracy in a glorifying light.

Mother tongue remains the most basic identity of an individual or a community. If it does not get its due place under the sun, then the community which speaks it is bound to meet its doom. This is primarily the reason behind UNESCO’s decision of designating 21st day of February as International Mother Language Day, thereby stressing the importance of mother tongue in one’s life. So the concerned Government of all States and regions should see to it that all funds related to promotion of languages do not get usurped by any particular language only. Thus if an equitable distribution of central resources is ensured, it would benefit the cause of all languages and dialects to a great extent.