Aqil Baba

Turbat

Recently, the Lahore High Court instructed the Federal Public Service Commission to conduct the Superior Services Examination (CSS) in the Urdu language next year. This step can be a source to promote the Urdu language at national level since Urdu is our national language. However, the over interest in the English has declined the ratio of Urdu speakers. A large number of people whether students or professionals lack skills of speaking fluent Urdu. The only cause is the over focus on English.

Secondly, this option of conducting the CSS exam in Urdu can be helpful to the students as well. In the recently held CSS exams, approximately 92 percent of students failed in English, just 202 could manage to qualify including 114 students from Punjab,13 from rural Sindh,16 from Urban Sindh, 18 from KPK, 4 from Baluchistan, 4 From Azad Jammu & Kashmir and one from Gilgit.

According to another report, the failure in the exams of CSS are very disheartening over the past few years with only 3.33 pc students clearing their exam in 2014, 3.11 pc in 2015 and only 2.09 pc this year. Among these 82 pc failed in English Essay Writing. The reason behind it can be the deteriorating quality of education. The concerned authorities must make meaningful efforts for the improvement of the situation.