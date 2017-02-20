Javaid Bashir

Lahore

A suicide bomber entered through the Golden Gate of the Shahbaz Qalander’s Shrine in Sehwen Sharif and detonated the explosives. On Thursdays usually thousands of devotees come there to pay their respects to the Holy Saint. According to reports a terrorist clad in Burqa entered from the woman side and blew himself up. More than 80 people including men, women and children, lost their precious life. More than 200 individuals were wounded. Since the security was lax no one detected the terrorist. The blast occurred near Maghrib time. The ghastly scenes were exhibited on TV screens. Human limbs and blood were littered all over the place. People were running around in great panic. Some of them took refuge in the nearby houses. Once again Khoon ki Holi was enacted in a most gruesome manner. In a few days innocent citizens have been targeted by the cruel and callous terrorists.

National leaders including the Prime Minister and Army Chief have denounced the incident and offered sympathies with the victims. Needless to say that we will have to do more than just expressing our sympathies with the victims or condemning on occurrence of such horrible incidents. The concerned authorities must take stringent measures to avoid terrorist acts. Whoever is behind these attacks must be brought to justice. No ifs and buts, launch the ruthless operation at once. We pray for the injured to recover soon. May Allah the Almighty give courage and patience to the relatives of those who lost precious life in the shrine tragedy to bear irreparable loss.