Mannan Samad

Kech, Balochistan

It is shocking that terrorist groups have carried out fatal attacks in every nook and corner of the country. The suicide blast on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan Sharif is the latrest in a series of terror attacks. This was the second monstrous tragedy of the year 2017 in a span of just less than a week. The suicide bomber below up himself up in the shrine and claimed the life of more than people and wounded dozens.

The country is facing immense challenges owing to the menace of terrorism. It is the right time for our leaders to make tangible efforts to strengthen security institutions instead of condemning the attacks. Government authorities are requested to take serious measures in order to thwart such heinous activities. The suicide explosion was indeed heartrending and devastating for the entire country. May God give the families of the deceased courage and patience to bear irreparable loss.