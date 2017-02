Noor Bakhsh

Chahsar, Turbat

It hurts me to say that in 21st century, Government Atta Shad Degree college Turbat students are facing commuting problems, as there are hardly any buses for them.

Students face many hardships while waiting for the buses, including vagaries of weather. No doubt, due to such issues many students are suffering health issues. Government is requested to provide college buses for students as soon as possible.