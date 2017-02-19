Dad Shah Basheer

Via email

The sale of expired medicines has turn into a common business around the country; however, Turbat in Baluchistan is affected the most. The selling of the expired medicines is on rise and stores owners are openly involved in it.

In a recent case, a child lost his life due to reaction from expired medicines. Similarly, some doctors are also reportedly involved in selling expired medicines. Concerned authorities the medical stores are given free hands to play with the lives of the people. Drug Inspectors must take urgent measures against this practice.