Atiq Ali Jan

Once again the terrorist became successful in their mission to kill innocent individuals. This time the brutal terrorists attacked the Shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalander in Sehwan, Sindh. These attacks reminds us that fight against terrorism is still not over and we as a nation must prepare ourselves on modern lines to fight this menace.

Recently, it was reported on TV and multimedia, that after this attack, within 24 hours the at least 100 militants were killed by security services. If it had been done before, we would have not lost so many people.