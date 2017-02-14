Sana Samad

Kech, Balochistan

Once again Pakistan has become the victim of terror attack. More than a dozen lives have been lost in addition to scores of those who got injured in the suicide blast. So much so two high-profile police officers also received martyrdom in the despicable attack. The attack took place outside the Punjab Assembly in Lahore when people belonging to various pharmaceutical/drugs companies were protesting against a law the Drugs Act introduced by the Punjab Government to punish those druggists playing with the life of poor people by selling spurious and fake drugs. This is the second major terror attack in Lahore in two yeas.

Last year Gulshan-i-Iqbal Park was attacked which killed more than 70 people and around 300 were wounded. These incidents have raised serious questions over security measures in the wake of the prevalent terror threat. Instead of being uprooted, terrorists are uprooting our daily way of living. Still the authorities are silent and it seems that our leaders do not care about the deaths of the general masses. I request the concerned authorities to tighten security and eliminate terrorism in the country.