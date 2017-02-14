Siraj Umrani

Via Email

The city that welcomes everybody wholeheartedly, the heart of Pakistan, Lahore, is bleeding. The suicide blast the other day took life of 16 people and left dozens wounded including two top officers of the police force. A question arises that if Lahore is not safe, then how can the government give assurance of other provinces?

Security alert had been issued in advance but due to indifferent approach of the authorities such a fatal incident has taken place. The Zarb-i-Azb operation has surely broken the back of terrorists (though not eliminated completely). We all must bear in mind that mere condemnation and compensation cannot alleviate the pain and endurance of the people who lose their dear ones.