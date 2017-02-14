Mannan Samad

Kech, Balochistan

Terrorists have given the first gift of the year 2017 in the shape of a suicide blast in Lahore. The blast has claimed a number of precious lives {even two senior-most Police Officers) and caused injuries to so many others. Lahore blast has invalidated authorities’ {tall} claims that they have uprooted terrorism from every nook and corner of the country.

Such monstrous tragedies do happen but the question is that why the authorities failed to take steps despite information available about terror attacks. Our deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families and pray for them to bear this irreparable loss. The people of Balochistan are with their brothers at this time of tragedy and strongly condemn this callous attack.