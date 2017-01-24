950 women inmates in 37 Punjab jails

Lahore

Provincial Minister Prisons Malik Ahmad Yar Hanjra said on Tuesday that about 950 women prisoners were lodged in 37 jails of Punjab. He said this in a departmental meeting held here at his office. The meeting reviewed in detail the arrangements taken for the wellbeing of the women prisoners in jails.

The minister expressed satisfaction that elaborate arrangements have been made to teach different courses to women prisoners so that they could earn their livelihood after released from jails.

Similarly, environment of protection and security was provided to them in jails, he added. He said that courses being taught to the women prisoner included makeup, interior designing, housekeeping, fine arts, sewing, cooking, IT training.

The minister said the TEVTA was collaborating with the prisons department in different teaching programs which had been launched in 13 selected jails of Punjab.

He said that free education was also provided to the juvenile offenders as well as minor children of women prisoners so that their future could remain fully secure. Malik Ahmad Yar Hanjra further said that jail for women had been established in Multan while women barracks in other jails were fully secure, protected and secluded.

These barracks are managed by women staff, he added. The minister commended the fact that indoor games and recreational facilities had also been arranged to involve women inmates in healthy activities.

The meeting also reviews different proposals for bringing further improvement in the jails system. The participants also express the satisfaction that the process of holistic reforms has been benefiting the prisoner in many ways.

Deputy Inspector General Prisons, Punjab Multan Region Malik Shaukat Feroz visited district jail and inspected cleanliness and security arrangements here on Tuesday.

During his visit, he checked cleanliness of kitchen, security arrangements, teenager ward, dispensary, hospital and other sections of the jail. He lauded the jail administration for good quality of food, cleanliness and other arrangements and awarded cash prizes of Rs 5000 each to incharge kitchen, dispenser, lab attendant and assistant superintendent Jail Asif Hussain.

Deputy Inspector General Prisons also lauded the performance of Superintendent Jail Malik Feroz Kalyar and Deputy Superintendent Kashif Rasool Khalid and urged them to continue their performance.—APP