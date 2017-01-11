95 TCF shale gas resources exist

Islamabad

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday informed the Senate that 95 trillion cubic feet (TCF) risked technically recoverable shale gas resources were existed in the Lower and Middle Indus Basins. During the question-hour session, the minister said that estimated cost of exploring and utilizing the shale gas would worked out based on the results of the pilot projects being planned. Shahid Khaqan said that a USAID funded study has been carried out which included Lower and Middle Indus Basins ‘covering Sindh, southern parts of Punjab and eastern parts of Balochistan provinces. He said in order to assess the shale gas potential of the remaining areas including Upper Indus Basin, the government was planning to arrange another study.—APP