94pc work completed on Lowari Tunnel project: PD

Peshawar

National Highway Authority (NHA) on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expedited work on the Lowari Tunnel project by spending about Rs21 billion on it and completed 94 percent work on this multi faceted project.

Project Director Muhammad Ibrahim told APP that this project would provide 24 hours state of the art communication facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral including in harsh winter season.

“The total cost of the Lowari Tunnel project was Rs26 billion against which Rs21 billion has been spent so far,” he explained. He said the work on Lowari Tunnel has been entered into last stage of its completion and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be requested to inaugurate it next month.

Terming it a gift of Prime Minister for people of KP and Chitral, he said PMLN government after coming into power had approved additional funds for Lowari Tunnel to ensure its completion as early as possible and that this timely decision has approved very successful.

Ibrahim said over Rs13bln including Rs2 bln in 2013-14, Rs3bln in 2014-15, Rs4 bln in 2015-16 and Rs4 bln in 2016-17 have been released by PMLN government for Lowari Tunnel that has immensely helped completion of the project.

NHA has expedited work on Lowari Tunnel Project and efforts are being made to inaugurate it for traffic next month, he explained. The project upon completion would not only connect the far flung and inaccessible areas of Chitral with rest of the country but would help generate employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people besides promoting tourism, business and industrialization in these areas.—APP