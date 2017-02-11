Customs confiscates pork from airport

Customs officials at Benazir Bhutto International on Saturday confiscated 400 kg pork from a foreign based family which had landed at in a flight from a neighbouring country. A senior official of Customs confirming the news, said that the confiscated material would soon be destroyed according to the relevant laws.

He said import of such items is strictly prohibited. Besides confiscation and subsequent destroying of such items, there is no further action required thus the family possessing pork was allowed to move free, he added.—APP