Naveed Ahmed Wassan

Karachi

Could anyone explain Higher Education Commission policy about scholarship for needy students and late fees criteria in universities? I would like to share student’s problem in universities and how they bear psychological torture from universities officials as well as from HEC.

On the one hand government said that education is for all and education is the basic right for everyone, yet great number of students can’t afford fees and they skip their studies due to fees and negative behaviour of universities officials. For God’s sake don’t play with future of my country. I request you all to please pay attention and solve this issue.