90pc TDPs returns homes

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Peshawar-based US Consul General Rymond Mc.Grath had a farewell called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at Governor House on Monday.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest with particular reference of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) and situation in the region.

While talking on the occasion, the Governor said FATA reforms will change the fate of the tribal people, as it will bring prosperity and progress in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

He further added, almost 90% of TDPs have returned to their native homelands where as the left over TDPs will be soon returned to their areas in near future.

The Governor said that all kind of rehabilitation, reconstruction and developmental schemes are going on in FATA and he also appreciated the support of US Government and public in this regard.