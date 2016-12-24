90pc SMEs have no access to bank financing

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

There is a great demand for Trade Finance in the SME Sector. Lending to SME Financing for Building Fixed Assets and Financing their Domestic & Foreign Trade is the need of the day, said Ateeq Ur Rehman , a prominent business leader and a Financial Analyst.

He said that it is a well known fact that access to financing is one of the biggest hurdles being faced by SMEs in their quest to sustain and grow themselves. With over 90% of the country’s enterprises fall under SME category, only 7 % of the total private sector financing is given to SME sector.

Financial access is a key driver in developing the SME Sector which in turn leads to Economic Growth of the country. Our SMEs day by day are becoming uncompetitive across the global value chain because SMEs in our country faces numerous problems including access to finance which effected the overall productivity of SMEs. Total financing by a bank should be fixed at a ratio of Corporate vs SME Financing.

He added that SME sector is the backbone of Pakistan’s Economy in terms of its contribution towards GDP, employment generations and export development but still neglected . Our economic survival is in SME Financing rather than pumping money in few corporate tycoons to make them more richer. We demand from Government & Financial Institutions for building active SME portfolios in Banking Sector and “Capacity to Finance SMEs”.