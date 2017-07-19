90pc embankments work completed

Muzaffargarh

Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar has said that 90 per cent river embankments have been fortified in the district and the remaining work would be completed soon. All possible arrangements have almost been completed to deal with expected floods effectively.

The district administration is in contact with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to monitor flood situation, he said while talking to APP, here on Tuesday.

Two rivers—Indus and Chenab—flow in the district and Muzaffargarh district is one of the most affected districts during 2010 floods. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a Flood Commission in 2010 to identify departments which were responsible for massive losses due to floods.—APP