9000 pilgrims vaccinated against diseases

Peshawar

The vaccination of pilgrims is successfully in progress at Haji Camp Peshawar since the start of the Hajj Operation on July 24 as 9000 pilgrims have been vaccinated against polio, meningitis and other communicable diseases so far, said Deputy Director EPI Dr Akram Shah. Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Dr Akram Shah informed that total target of vaccination stand at 30000 at Haji Camp Peshawar out of which the number of government sponsored pilgrims was 19000 while that of private schemes was 11000.

Deputy Director EPI further informed that special counters were set up by Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for vaccination of pilgrims including two each for female and male pilgrims at Haji Camp Hayatabad.—APP