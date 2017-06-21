9 slimming foods to eat if you sit all day

Sitting all day leaves us feeling lethargic. Guess that makes sense, considering being glued to a chair is slowly, but surely, killing us by making us sick and fat.

And science backs this up: Prolonged sitting has been linked to increased hunger and inflammation to high blood pressure and high blood sugar. In addition to these, spending too much time on your behind can also result in tight hip flexors, back pain, weak glutes, and rounded, sore shoulders. Sounds awful, no?

Fortunately, tweaking your diet is one easy way to safeguard yourself. As compiled from Eat This Not That, here are some super foods which will help you reverse the damage of your 9-to-5.

Berries

Good news, fruit lovers! According to the Journal of Nutrition, berries reduce inflammation because they contain powerful flavoring called anthologists that “turn off” inflammatory genes and give the fruit their deep, rich hues. Blueberries, which have more anthologists than any other berry, are also rich in vitamin C and restorative. To reap the benefits, add them to your morning smoothie or salad or porridge with some crunchy almonds on the side.

Nuts

Nuts are a great source of a plant-based, anti-inflammatory omega-3 known as ALA. While walnuts have the most ALA, almonds are one of the best sources of antioxidant vitamin E, which helps protect cells from oxidative damage.

Pineapple

This fruit contains a powerful anti-inflammatory called bromelain which resides in the stem. Try blending the core of the pineapple with the sweeter flesh to reap the inflammation-reducing benefits.

Olive oil

Like ibuprofen, olive oil fights inflammation and can also slash the risk of cardiovascular disease and spur weight loss. Reap its many benefits by making olive oil your choice of oil when cooking.

Turmeric

Active compounds in turmeric have been found to contain potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Also, the spice may also helps cut belly fat. One study discovered that mice supplemented with turmeric experienced reduced weight gain and body fat levels even when their diet was unchanged.

Garlic

This flavourful veggie does more than make your food taste better. Taking an aged-garlic supplement provides the highest concentration of bioavailable compounds, but studies have also shown that fresh garlic can provide subtle benefits. Just be sure to crush the garlic first to kick start production of the bioactive allicin compound. Garlic also supports blood-sugar metabolism and helps control fat levels in the blood.

Green tea

The humble drink has been cherished as a health miracle for centuries now. It counteracts sitting-induced inflammation and weight gain to and, thanks to its high epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and polyphenol content, green tea is a stronger anti-inflammatory elixir than any other type of tea. Need we say more?

Fatty fish

To increase the ratio of good to bad fats in your body, experts suggests cutting back on junk foods and low-quality oils and increasing the omega-3s to your weekly diet. Fatty fish, like wild salmon, is one of the most potent sources of the nutrient ever.

Flax seeds

Flaxseed is another potent source of inflammation-fighting ALA. In fact, it carries more of the nutrient than any other food. Be warned, though: Flaxseed is highly sensitive and easily oxidized, so to reap the health benefits, buy whole flaxseed and grind it just before you want to eat it.