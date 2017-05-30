9 shopkeepers fined for not displaying price lists

Rajanpur

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mian Ghulam Rasool inspected all five Ramazam Bazaars on Monday and imposed Rs 52,000 fine on nine shopkeepers for not displaying price lists. The official also checked quality of eatables at different stalls at Ramazan Bazaars, set up at Jampur and Rajanpur cities.

He checked security arrangements there. Market committee and municipal committee officials accompanied him during the visit. The Assistant Commissioner Larkana Dr. Masood Ahmed Bhutto along-with officials of Market Committee and police officials on Monday visited various markets of Larkana city where he imposed fine.—APP