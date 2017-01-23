9 of a family die in Buner accident; 6 family members killed as train rams into car

Provincial govts asked to depute guards on railway crossing: Saad

Gojra/ Buner

Six of a family were killed on Sunday when a passenger train rammed into a car at an un-manned railway crossing in Gojra. The horrible accident occurred when a car driver attempted to cross the railway track through an unmanned crossing near Gojra’s Chak No 93 GB.

It is reported that six persons, including a woman and a child, were in the car when it was smashed by Shalimar Express. Rescue teams have rushed to the spot and dead bodies of victims were being shifted to the hospital. Earlier on January 6, 8 people including five school-going children were killed when a train rammed into motorcycle rickshaw at Lodhran railway crossing.

Meanwhile, in Buner nine persons of a family were killed when the vehicle they were travel-ling in fell into a deep ditch on Sunday. According to police, the pick up going from Jabo Chaghzai to Swari fell into the ditch when a child sitting in the vehicle made the van neutral while playing with the gear when it was stopped to lift passengers. As a result, the vehicle started moving towards the ditch and fell there before the driver could reach it. Two other persons were injured and were shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile in Faisalabad one per-son died and other were seriously injured in a road mishap here on Sunday evening. Rescue sources said that an over speeding passenger bus knocked down a bike carrying two people at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad. One motorcyclists died on the spot while other sustained injuries. The bus driver fled from the scene of the accident. The body and injured were moved to hospital and the police after registering a case against the driver at large started the investigation.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique says there are two thousand four hundred and seventy unmanned level crossings across the country which needs to be manned to avoid accidents. Addressing a news conference in Lahore Sunday evening, the minister said manning the level crossings is responsibility of the provincial governments.

Giving the breakup, he said of these one thousand one hundred and ninety five are in Punjab, one hundred and thirty three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five hundred and four in Sindh and eighty six in Balochistan.

The Railways Minister said his ministry has sent numerous letters to all provincial governments to play their role in manning the level crossings but only Punjab provided necessary funds for this purpose. He said eighty people have died in railway crossing accidents across the country during the last three years.—Agencies