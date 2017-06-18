9 gamblers arrested in police raid

Rawalpindi

A local Police have launched operation and arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money and mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here. Mandra police got information that some people were playing gambling here. Police raided and arrested the gamblers identified as Khalid, Idrees, Mukhtar, Naazak Mehmood, Irfan and others. Police has recovered bet money Rs 17,000 and 11 mobile phones from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.—APP