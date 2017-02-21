9 contractual employees regularized

Provincial Minister for Labour and Resource, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar has regularized 89 contractual employees, currently working in social security, audit and accounts.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Social Security Headquarters here on Tuesday. He confirmed 43 Social Security Officers and 46 Audit & Account Officers who were working on contract since 2007, 2009 and 2012 across Punjab.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that it was a moment of happiness for these officers as a long awaited promise had been fulfilled.—APP

