89 dilapidated school-buildings to be reconstructed

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail on Monday announced to spend Rs 359,755,000 for reconstruction of dangerous buildings of 89 schools.

He announced this while addressing a meeting on on-going development projects in his office. He said that development projects on 15 schemes were carrying on and the government would invite tenders in this regard very soon.

He said that under the Punjab Chief Minister Special Education Package (2016-17), the government allocated Rs 88,870,000 for the construction of boundary walls of 48 schools, Rs 61,230,000 for installation of tough tiles in 101 schools, Rs 77,580,000 for up-gradation of seven schools, Rs 12,800,000 for the establishment of IT labs in eight schools and Rs 1,710,000 for the reconstruction of flood affected schools.

He directed the officers concerned to complete all the projects at the earliest and special care should be taken on quality of work. ADC, Finance and Planning, Touqeer Kazmi, CEO, Education Muhammad Farooq and others attended the meeting.