888 recruits pass out

Multan

As many as 888 police recruits of Response Unit on Saturday completed eight-month training here at Police Training Institute. The Response Unit is a part of safe city project Lahore and the recruits got special combat training, martial art, and inquiry of crime scene during the training. In this regard, a passing out ceremony was held here at police training institute.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimuri while addressing the ceremony said that objective of police was not only provision of timely justice to public but also eradicate crimes from society. He lauded the modern training imparted to Police Response Unit and stated that it would surely help maintain and improve law and order situation.—APP