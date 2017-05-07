878 criminals arrested, valuables worth Rs135.4m recovered

SSP presents Islamabad police progress report during current year

Zubair Qureshi

Under the guidance of the Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan and because of the determination and hard work Islamabad Police succeeded in arresting 1878 criminals during the ongoing year. They recovered valuables worth Rs.135.4 million including 113 snatched cars, 31 motorbikes, gold ornaments and foreign currency from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani at a press conference on Saturday described his team performance satisfactory adding that Islamabad Police was striving hard to ensure relief to citizens and owing to such efforts it got remarkable success against criminal elements during the current year. All Zonal SPs, SDPOS, DSP CIA, notables of the city were also present on the occasion.

Following directions from Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, the SSP (Operations) said that effective steps were taken within available resources to abolish crime and elaborate security in the city.

Highlighting the performance of Islamabad police, he said that 188 criminals were arrested in 99 dacoity cases and valuables around Rs. 7 million were recovered from them. A total of 233 persons were held for being involved in burglary and theft incidents and looted items worth more than Rs.40 million were recovered from them.

The SSP said that significant decrease has been witnessed in various crime incidents during 2017 as corresponding period of 2016.

He said that crime rate in Islamabad is very much less as compared to cities of developed countries and appealed to appreciate police over their good performance.

The stolen cars of more than Rs.80.6 million were recovered from 77 accused in 133 cases while 23 motorcycle thieves were held besides recovery of more than 31 motorbikes from them. The SSP said that organized crime of car theft is no more in the city.

A remarkable success was achieved against those possessing illegal weapons and 40 Kalashnikovs/rifles, 28 carbines, 190 pistols, 1782 rounds and seven daggers were recovered from 261 nabbed persons. SSP Islamabad said that 281 drug pushers/bootleggers were arrested and 79.671 kilogram hashish, 12.318 kilogram heroin, 380 gram opium and 3184 wine bottles were recovered from them.

Islamabad police, he said, traced eight blind murder cases and nabbed 10 assassins while cases were registered against 77 persons under Foreigner Act. Mr. Kiani said that special campaign was launched against alm-seekers following directions of Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan and 813 beggars were held, 488 were sent to Edhi Home and 325 were challaned by courts.

During the ongoing year, SSP (Operations) said that Islamabad police conducted 92 search operations in the city and recovered huge cache of weapons, narcotics and other items from the suspects nabbed during this exercise.