QUITE often we wonder why God does not speak to us, while we are asked to pray to God all the time. This is something eighteen-year-old Amanda thought. She decided to write a letter to God.

Taking her best stationary, she wrote, “I love you God!” and addressed her letter to Mr. God, Paradise. She did not put a return address in case the letter was returned and people would think her crazy, but she waited for an answer nevertheless. Days, weeks, a whole month passed, but no letter came. She consulted an old priest who was amused at her novel way of approaching God and told her, “Don’t worry Amanda, God’s answer will come in due time. But you’ll have to be patient and still, and then he’ll answer!”

Amanda waited and decided she would continue doing so even if it took years. But despite her resolution she often felt hurt by God’s silence, till one day sitting near a brook, she thought she heard a voice nearby. Looking around she saw nobody. She bent over the brook and listened deeply, and she heard the water saying very distinctly, “I love you too!” God was indeed answering her letter.

After this incident, Amanda trained her senses to listen to nature, and heard the words, “I love you too,” in the sigh of the breeze, the whisper of the trees, the rustle of the dry leaves, the twittering of the birds. She even found the sky proclaiming the message in its blueness or in the clouds which formed the letters: “I love you too.”

In grateful thankfulness, she whispered, “God! All I had to do was to be still and listen!” If only we would be still and listen to the sound of the rain. If we would stand and watch the rainbow strutting across the sky in its full glory, vividly arranging its colours in perfect symmetry. What better time to still ourselves and listen quietly to a voice saying, “I love you too my son, I love you too my daughter!” If only we would listen to the stillness of the mist or fog in the morning! And with another small thought would I like to end this piece: One moonlight night a mother was strolling along a meadow, her little son by her side. His curious eyes took in everything in sight – flowers, trees, houses, birds, and he offered a comment on each one of them.

They rested on the grass, with the little fellow stretched out, his head on his mother’s lap. The lad gazed skyward in wonder and awe. After a while his mother broke the silence: “What’s on your mind son?” she asked. He fumbled for words, then finally said, “If the underside of heaven is so beautiful, how wonderful the other side must be..!”

