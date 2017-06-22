86 profiteers jailed during compaing against overcharging

City Reporter

Deputy Commissioner District Central Fareeduddin Mustafa on Wednesday briefed Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan the city Administration in its on-going campaign against overcharging and profiteering on essential food commodities has so far arrested 86 profiteers and sent them to jail during the month of Ramazan.

He also informed that during the first 23 days of Ramazan-ul- Mubarak 1222 shopkeepers were challaned while amount of Rs 3962700 were recovered in terms of penalties on violation of notified price list, said a statement. The Commissioner Karachi highly appreciated the efforts of the officials and administration of the District Central against profiteering. He said that the complaints of the masses regarding profiteering will be resolved and the campaign against the profiteers will further be expedited. He said that action will also be taken against those shopkeepers who did not display the notified list of prices of essential commodities.