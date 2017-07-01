85 doctors selected as house officers in LGH

Staff Reporter

Lahore General Hospital Administration has selected 85 doctors, including 76 lady medical officers against the vacancies of house officers.

The selected doctors will assume their responsibilities today on 1st July, 2017.

Principal PGMI, LGH Dr. Ghias ul Nabi Tayab said that new house physicians and surgeons have been selected purely on merit and they will be given stipend on monthly basis according to the government rules.

He expressed the hope that new recruitments would go a long way to enhance the services standard and availability of medical facilities in the hospital. He emphasized the new comers to perform their duties with dedication and a resolve to serve the ailing humanity.