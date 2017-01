Jan 12 last date to submit admission forms at FJWU

Rawalpindi

Jan 12 would be last date for submitting forms for M.Phil/M.Phil leading to Ph.D, winter/spring 2017 admissions at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

National Testing Service (NTS) GAT (General) test will be valid for the admission.

According to FJWU spokesman, the University does not conduct any admission test on its own. The students have been advised to visit the university website: www.fjwu.edu.pk. for further information.—APP