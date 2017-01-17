83-year-old man languishing in jail despite quashing of sentence

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, three weeks since the High Court of the territory has quashed his detention order, an octogenarian man from Seelu village in Sopore continues to languish in Central Jail, Baramulla.

Shah Wali Muhammad, a former education officer, was detained under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in first week of September 2016, and subsequently his PSA was extended by another three months in December.

Despite the court ordering his immediate release” on December 22, he has not been released so far.

His wife, Khadija is a cancer patient, and according to her relatives, she is in an unconsciousness state of affairs since his arrest.

“Since she is a cancer patient, she has to take nearly twenty medicines regularly. It was Wali Mohammad who used to ensure she takes the drugs on time,” a relative of Khatija said.—KMS