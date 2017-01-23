83 per cent TDPs return to their homes

Islamabad

As many as 83 per cent of Temporarily displaced persons of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were successfully repatriated to their respective areas, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions said Monday.

The officials of Ministry informed Senate Special Committee on Marginalized Segments of Society about this development in a meeting held here at Parliament House.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Nisar Muhammad, Convener of the committee. Members of the committee Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and Senator Ahmed Hassan also attended the meeting.

The senior officials of ministry of States and Frontier Regions briefed the committee about the policy of the government pertaining to the issues faced by the TDPs registered so far including from North and South Waziristan.

The committee recommended the ministry to expedite work on the repatriation process transparently. The officials of SAFRON informed the committee that an amount of Rs35.15 billion were dispersed among the TDPs under financial package.

They said that government was providing Rs25,000 to each family during repatriation and an amount of Rs.10,000 for transportation. The official further said that the 90 kg food package for each family would also be provided for further 6 months after repatriation to their areas.

The officials said that an amount of Rs. 0.4 million would be provided to each family for the reconstruction of fully damaged house and 0.1 million and 60,000 for reconstruction of partially damaged house. The officials said that all the damaged shops and houses would also be reconstructed in Miranshah and other affected areas.

Later, the officials of National Commission for Human Rights briefed the committee about problems being faced by them. They also discussed the point of order raised by Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah regarding the violation of fundamental rights of transgender community in the country and their exploitation.—APP