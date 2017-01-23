82 power pilferers held

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 82 electricity thieves in various regions of the company in raids in third week of January during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman told APP here that 44 culprits were caught red from Chakwal, 17 from Attock, 10 from Islamabad, six from Jhelum and five from Rawalpindi circles. He said the drive was launched on the directives of CEO Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan. All the culprits were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act. Meanwhile, IESCO Chief said that there is no space for electricity thieves adding that stern action is being taken against all the culprits. He said any information regarding electricity theft can be given on IESCO SMS service Roshni 8398 & IESCO Helpline No.118.—APP

