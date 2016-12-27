Mohsin Bashir

Turbat Kech

NADRA is a prestigious Government Department from where people, male and female alike, get their ID Cards. Shockingly, in Turbat, NADRA employees treat the aspirants like Kami Kameens (servants), which they should not. People deserve respect because they obtain ID cards by paying a reasonable amount which goes into the national exchequer. Females, despite having naturally sensitive tempers, get scolded by the impatient workers of NADRA.

It is a painful duty to mention that during a recent visit to NADRA Office, Turbat, I found no specific area for females which makes them feel very uncomfortable. A few days ago, two females busted into anger and tore their tokens just due to agonizing attitude of NADRA officials. Lastly, I request the concerned authorities to educate NADRA employees ethical norms so that they treat the aspirants, especially women, with due respect.