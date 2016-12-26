Ali Hassan

Mandi Bahauddin

Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world “Nelson Mandela”. The education system in Pakistan is generally divided in levels. It includes pre-school, primary, middle, high grades leading to secondary school or intermediate SSC. According to article 25-A of constitution of Pakistan, every man and women has right to get education in Pakistan. Grades eleven and twelve leading to a higher secondary and university so on. Literacy rate vary regionally particularly by gender, male or female.

As in tribal areas females are not educated. They are not being taught due to conservative mentality. Due to lack of knowledge and certain people who are at important positions by corruption led down the ones who are educated and talented people and those who well deserve. Education is not only getting a degree for name or fame. But education tells and shows individuals personality. It is truly said ‘by educating one man you education one person but by educating a woman you educate the whole family.”

There should not be difference between a man and woman as far as education is concerned. Education is learning. It is the acquisition of knowledge skills, values, beliefs and habits. Education is not only what you get by your teaches but it is place of formal and informal settings and experiences that effects our thinking and we act as decent person.