811,708 children to be administered anti-polio drops

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in Rawalpindi district to administer anti-polio drops to 811,708 children under five years of age from January 16.

During the campaign 1951 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the District, District Coordination Officer (DCO) Talat Mehmood Gondal said here on Friday.

The DCO said 1951 polio teams, 396 area incharges, 205 medical officers, and allied and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps had been taken by concerned department to make the campaign a success. He said 112 transit points including 270 fix centers would also be set up to administer the drops.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone would be left unturned in effort to make the campaign a success. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” he added.