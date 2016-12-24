Avik Chatterjee

Kolkata, India

With the onset of last month of the year, this little poem makes us remember of the historic date of 25th December, celebrated in the name of Christmas around the world. This day is widely celebrated as the birth of the founder of Christianity—Jesus Christ. Christmas preparations get started with joy by the Christians a month ago, just as the Muslims do before Eid and the Bengalis before Durga Puja. Christmas trees, bells ringing and other decorations and cakes are again back to the markets.

Cakes are made and gifts are distributed on this occasion. People loiter around streets to see the decorations, visit their relatives, offer greetings and present gifts. Prayers are sung in all the churches around the world. People even visit the cities associated with Christ such as Bethlehem, Nazareth and Jerusalem at this time to experience the beauties of the places. And this name always features in articles revolving Christmas—Children’s’ dear Santa Clause. Every year this person gifts a smile to every young face in the world.

Jesus Christ had said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” So I am ending my article saying that let us all celebrate Christmas together with happiness and joy; not only by enjoying ourselves, but also gifting a smile on the face of at least one needy one.