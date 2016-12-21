Gull N

Karachi

The jinn of privatisation is out of bottle. The assets of Pakistan are on sale. First PTCL and now 40% stake in the Stock Exchange. Privatisation of Steel Mills is also on the cards.

Everything is put on sale. We are suffering from the ill-effects of outsourcing. If everything is for sale in Pakistan, then what the people will do with empty Pakistan. Is there anyone who can foresee the dangers of privatisation? Instead of building more and more assets, we are bent to sell the already few ones which we have. Our elders should ponder over this state of affairs.