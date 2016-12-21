Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Unfortunately, corruption is everywhere in this country but there is not even a single agency or organization at the federal and provincial level at the moment which virtually seems dedicated to fighting against corporate greed and corruption.

Are the corrupt and thieves of the State resources really above law of the land? I think that day will never come in this country when thieves and thugs and corrupt lot will not get away with whatever they have thieved from the national kitty.