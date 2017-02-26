800,000 children to be administered polio drops

Rawalpindi

Anti polio campaign will launch from February, 27 in district. The target has been set to administer polio drops to over 800,000 children up to the age of 5 years during the drive.

All the arrangements have been finalized to make the campaign a success.

According to the Health Department, the polio teams would administer polio drops at door step while 204 mobile health teams alos had been deputed to achieve the target.

As many as 52 area in-charge have been appointed who will monitor the performance of teams.—APP