8,00,000 children to be administered polio drops

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Five-day anti polio campaign would be started from 1 to 5 August. The target has been set to administer polio drops to over 8,00,000 children up to the age of 5 years during this drive. All the arrangements have been finalized to make the campaign a success. According to the Health Department, the polio teams will administer polio drops at door step while 204 mobile health teams have been set up to achieve the target. As many as 52 area in charges have been appointed who will monitor the performance of teams.