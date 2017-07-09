80,000 children to be vaccinated in 3-day polio vaccination drive

Zubair Qureshi

After the disturbing news that poliovirus is active in Pindi’s sewers, alarm bells have rung in the health department of the province and the Punjab government has decided to launch a three-day polio vaccination drive in the Rawalpindi district from tomorrow i.e. Monday as the poliovirus is repeatedly detected in Rawalpindi’s sewers. The World Health Organisation’s environmental sampling for Rawalpindi tested positive for the presence of the poliovirus in the city’s sewers and indicates that the poliovirus is active in the city areas.

The report has forced the provincial government to make arrangements for an exclusive campaign. However, the local administration has asked the health department to improve the campaign and ensure it gives maximum results.

It also asked the WHO to revive transit camps, which have fallen from 17 to three in the last few years. The drive would not yield results unless transit camps at points of exit and entry to the city which receive more visitors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and other parts of the country where the poliovirus is more active, are revived, says a senior official of the district government.

In the past, the camps were established at the city’s entry points and at bus stations and railway stations, where children coming from other cities were administered the polio vaccination,” the official said. He added that it was the WHO’s duty to make these arrangements.

According to District Health Authority the number of camps would be raised back to 17 in the coming days with the WHO’s approval.