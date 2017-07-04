Over 80,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops

Rawalpindi

A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district from July 10. During the campaign, 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 811,708 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal said here Monday.

The DC said 1950 polio teams, 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned department to make the campaign a success. 269 fix centers would also be set up to administer the drops, he added.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved.”he added.—APP