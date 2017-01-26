8,000 kids are born with Thalassaemia every year

Hyderabad

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder and happens to be the commonest genetic disease in the country as every year around 8000 children were born with Thalassemia major and many fall prey to the complications of the disease.

Eminent Pediatrician and Professor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Dr. Salma Shaikh, while talking to APP here on Thursday, informed that every year around 8,000 children were born in the country with Thalassemia major.

Dr Salma Shaikh informed that carrier rate has also risen to about six per cent of the population and this figure could increase further if preventive measures were not adopted with serious concern.

About Thalassaemia, she said that it is a blood disorder and a common inherited disease with no cure, except bone marrow transplantation and a costly procedure entailing certain risks.

The women with three months pregnancy should be brought at Thalassemia Center for test, she suggested while stressing upon need of launching a massive campaign for the prevention of Thalassemia.

She observed that there were 25 per cent chances of having ‘Thalassemia major’ in every pregnancy or Thalassemia carriers got married. Dr. Salma said with the spotlight on blood borne diseases like Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B, there was a general tendency in the country to ignore the threats of Thalassemia.

She said that there has been little attempt to educate people on the threats and inconvenience associated with Thalassemia and along with other health problems, entails lifelong transfusions with all the risks of disease causing germs being transmitted to patients.

She said that Thalassemia-afflicted patients across all age groups run higher risk of contacting infectious diseases, as they have to receive regular blood transfusions in addition to being exposed to the regular risk factors that may cause infections.

Dr. Salma said there are few Thalassemia Centers in the country and if more centers are established in the country at government level, the number of children born with the disease could be controlled.

Dr. Salma Shaikh said that due to rising incidence of the disease in the country, the government should do well to make parental testing for the fatal disease part of the pre-natal tests, which the health ministry regularly advocates through the mass media.—APP