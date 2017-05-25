Over 800 SAU students receive laptops

Hyderabad

Under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme some 836 students of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, were handed over as many laptops at a ceremony on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the laptops were distributed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai. The recipients included 54 Doctor of Philosophy, 66 Masters of Philosophy, 320 postgraduate and 396 under graduate students.

The Deans of different faculties including Dr Maqsood Anwar Rustamani, Dr Aijaz Khunharo, Dr Sagheer Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Noor Muhammad Soomro and Dr Barkatullah Qureshi were also present.—APP