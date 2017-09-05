80-year-old Pakistani pilgrims living example of true friends

Mina

Two Pakistani pilgrims have set a real example of true friendship. Ejaz Dalali Ahmad and Ahmad Dalo Raj, both over 80 years old, decided to perform Haj together. They made a promise to one another decades ago that they would raise money together and go to Haj together. What make the lifetime journey all the more interesting is that Ahmed Dalo Raj is blind; he lost his sight many years ago. Saudi newspaper Saudi Gazette published their photographs and carried a detailed interview of the two.

When they finally made it to Makkah, the two friends showed the world that the bonds of friendship is so thick, that even at this age they disclosed that they could depend on each other , for Raj, who is totally blind, depended on his friend Ahmed for guidance and direction.

The two close friends from Pakistan waited for 25 years to come to the Haj together. Ahmed refused to do Haj alone and insisted that his long time friend, Raj accompany him but the latter did not have enough money to meet the expenses of Haj.—INP