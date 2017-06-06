8 PWD officials arrested for embezzling funds

Salim Ahmed

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested eight Public Works Department’s (PWD) officials from different areas of city for making a loss of millions of rupees to government exchequer through corrupt practices.

According to NAB spokesman, accused SDO Khursheed Ahmed, XEN Humera Khurram, Sub Engineer Naimat Ali, Sub Engineer Abdul Razzaq, Sarwar Bhatti, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Amin and Syed Shafqat Hussain in connivance with each other managed to cash bogus bills/payments fraudulently of the 19 development projects regarding construction of roads, soling, drainage etc in Sheikhupura which were already executed by the TMA, Sheikhupura.

The NAB received a complaint against said XENs, SDOs, Sub Engrs of Pak PWD for misappropriating of huge govt funds, whereas, massive embezzlements unearthed while complaint Verifications were underway, subsequently, the NAB Lahore authorized an inquiry and collected all the records available with the PWD. During the course of inquiry and as per available record it was disclosed that all projects belong to 3 constituencies i.e. NA-134, PP-166 and PP-169.

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the accused didn’t join inquiry proceedings with NAB even after repetitive notices sent to them.

The NAB Lahore after receiving warrants has arrested all said accused and the same would be produced on June 6, 2017, before Accountability Court for seeking of their Physical Remand.